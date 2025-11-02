Bates (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Bates suffered a knee injury during the Falcons' Week 8 loss to the Dolphins. He was a limited participant in each practice during Week 9 prep but has been given the green light to suit up. Bates has yet to miss a game this season, recording 45 tackles (19 solo) across seven games.