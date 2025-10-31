Bates (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Bates was a limited practice participant all week after sustaining a knee injury in the Falcons' Week 8 loss to the Dolphins. He's yet to miss a game this season, recording 45 total tackles through Atlanta's first seven games. However, if Bates is sidelined in Week 9, expect Jordan Fuller to start alongside Xavier Watts in the Falcons' secondary.