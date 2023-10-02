Bates recorded eight tackles (five solo) and one forced fumble during Sunday's 23-7 loss to Jacksonville.

Given his start to the campaign, this can almost be considered a slow night for Bates. The 2018 second-round pick has been outstanding through his first four games with the Falcons, totaling 32 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. Bates' production dipped during his final two campaigns in Cincinnati, but he's quickly reasserted himself as one of the top IDP options in 2023.