Bates recorded 10 tackles (five solo), two interceptions, two pass defenses and one forced fumble during Sunday's 24-10 win over the Panthers.

After being a key cog for Cincinnati's defense the last five years, Bates opted for a payday this offseason and signed a four-deal with the Falcons, bolstering what was a bad secondary in 2022. The 2018 second-round pick wasted no time introducing himself to fans, forcing three turnovers while tying Troy Andersen with a team-high 10 tackles during an MVP-caliber effort in Week 1. Bates' first interception led to the first touchdown of the game, his second led to a game-tying field goal in the third quarter and his forced fumble led to a go-ahead score in the fourth. Bates certainly won't provide production like this on a weekly basis, but he's still one of the top IDP options moving forward.