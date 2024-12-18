Bates registered two solo tackles and an interception during Monday's 15-9 loss to the Raiders.

Bates logged his third interception of the regular season Monday on a Hail Mary pass from Desmond Ridder. Bates' two tackles were his lowest since Week 7, but he's played in 100 percent of the Falcons' defensive snaps in nine of 14 regular-season games. He's up to 83 tackles (50 solo), eight pass defenses (including three interceptions), four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.