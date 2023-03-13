Bates is in line to sign with the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Bengals have lost both their starting safeties within the first few hours of the NFL's legal tampering period, seeing Bates depart for Atlanta shortly after Vonn Bell reached terms with the Panthers. The silver lining for Cincinnati is a big opportunity ahead for 2022 first-round pick Dax Hill, who played only 131 defensive snaps in 15 games as a rookie. Bates, meanwhile, immediately becomes one of the best players for an Atlanta defense that's been bad for the past half-decade. He has a good chance to rebound from last year's career-low 71 tackles, though big-play opportunities figure to be fewer and further between unless the Falcons improve considerably from 2022.