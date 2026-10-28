Bates registered nine tackles (two solo), two defensed passes (including an interception) and one forced fumble Sunday in a 29-20 victory over San Francisco.

Bates contributed in multiple ways during a big day for Atlanta's defense. He finished tied for second on the team with nine stops and picked off Brock Purdy midway through the third quarter as San Francisco was approaching the red zone. For good measure, Bates sealed the win by forcing a George Kittle fumble with less than a minute remaining in the contest. Bates' nine stops were a season high, and the interception was his first of the campaign.