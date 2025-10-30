Bates (knee) was a limited participant in Atlanta's practice Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Bates is considered to be day-to-day after suffering a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Week 8 loss to the Dolphins. His status in Thursday and Friday's practice sessions should provide more clarity on his availability for Sunday's matchup versus the Patriots. If the 28-year-old ends up being unable to play, DeMarcco Hellams would likely start at safety in his place.