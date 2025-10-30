Bates (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Bates sustained a knee injury during the Falcons' Week 8 loss against the Dolphins, but the veteran safety relayed after Thursday's practice that he feels confident that he'll be cleared to play against the Patriots on Sunday. Without the 2018 second-rounder, the Falcons would have to turn to either Jordan Fuller or DeMarcco Hellams to start at safety alongside Xavier Watts. Bates has tallied at least five tackles in six of the first seven games of the regular season, and his 45 stops is second most on the Falcons behind Kaden Elliss (48).