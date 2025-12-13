Bates recorded eight total tackles (six solo) during Thursday night's 29-28 win over the Buccaneers.

After recording just six total tackles in the Falcons' previous two games, Bates returned to his usual output in Thursday's win. The veteran safety finished with the second-most tackles on Atlanta's defense, trailing Xavier Watts' nine-stop performance. Bates has played in all 14 of the Falcons' games this season, recording 85 total tackles, four passes defensed, including two interceptions, and one forced fumble. He's expected to remain one of the team's top defensive playmakers in the Week 16 matchup against the Cardinals.