Bates recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and a pass breakup in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Broncos.
The free safety also played on 97 percent of the defensive snaps. Bates has 70 tackles (42 solo), six passes defensed, including two interceptions, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 2024.
