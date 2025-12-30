Bates totaled seven tackles (four solo) and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown, in Monday's 27-24 victory against the Rams.

Bates played a major role in the Falcons' upset victory, giving Atlanta a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter when he picked off Matthew Stafford and return the ball 34 yards for a touchdown. That was the veteran safety's fourth career defensive touchdown, three of which have come during his three seasons in Atlanta. Bates also tied for second on the Falcons with seven stops Monday and needs five more tackles against the Saints in Week 18 to reach the triple-digit tackle mark for the third consecutive campaign.