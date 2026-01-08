Bates posted 98 total tackles (57 solo), six passes defensed, including three interceptions, and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

The veteran safety from Wake Forest was one of the Falcons' top defenders in 2025, finishing with the second-most tackles and tying for the second-most interceptions on the team. However, he posted fewer total tackles (98 to 102), passes defensed (10 to six) and forced fumbles (four to one) than in 2024, despite playing 36 more defensive snaps this season. While Bates' production has taken a dip in two consecutive seasons, he remains one of the NFL's premier safeties. Under contract through the 2026 season, he's expected to remain one of the Falcons' top defensive playmakers next year.