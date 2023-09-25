Bates recorded 11 tackles (six solo) and an interception during Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Lions.

Bates finished with a team-high 11 stops, marking his second double-digit tackle effort of the season. He also picked off an overthrown pass by Jared Goff at the end of the third quarter, giving him three interceptions through his first three games in Atlanta. Bates hasn't wasted any time asserting himself as an alpha with the Falcons, and he figures to be a top-tier IDP option moving forward.