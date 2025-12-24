default-cbs-image
Bates tallied three tackles (two solo) during Atlanta's win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Bates had a quiet outing in the victory, recording just three tackles despite playing all 57 defensive snaps for the Falcons. The 28-year-old will aim to have a bounce-back performance and resume his usual level of production during the Week 17 games versus the Rams.

