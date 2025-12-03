default-cbs-image
Bates recorded four tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 27-24 loss against the Jets.

Bates had recorded at least seven tackles in each of the Falcons' three games prior to Sunday's, so his output in Week 13 may have been disappointing for some fantasy managers counting on him for IDP production. He'll be looking to get more involved in a Week 14 matchup versus the run-dependent Seahawks.

