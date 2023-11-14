Bates recorded 13 tackles (11 solo) during Sunday's 25-23 loss to Arizona.
Bates' production quieted down after a hot start this year, but he submitted a season-high performance Sunday and is on pace for a career year during his first season in Atlanta. Through 10 games, he's recorded 73 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles while playing nearly every single defensive snap.
More News
-
Falcons' Jessie Bates: Forces fumble in loss•
-
Falcons' Jessie Bates: Picks off another pass•
-
Falcons' Jessie Bates: Forces three turnovers in opener•
-
Falcons' Jessie Bates: Headed to Atlanta•
-
Bengals' Jessie Bates: Records four picks in fifth season•
-
Bengals' Jessie Bates: Nabs third interception•