Bates recorded 13 tackles (11 solo) during Sunday's 25-23 loss to Arizona.

Bates' production quieted down after a hot start this year, but he submitted a season-high performance Sunday and is on pace for a career year during his first season in Atlanta. Through 10 games, he's recorded 73 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles while playing nearly every single defensive snap.

