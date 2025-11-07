Bates (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Bates first hurt his knee in Week 8 against Miami. He was able to play through the injury this past Sunday against New England and didn't miss a defensive snap. Bates then opened this week with a full practice session but was back on the injury report due to the knee issue as a limited participant Thursday. The Falcons are flying to Berlin, Germany on Thursday night for their Week 10 matchup against Indianapolis but will still hold a practice Friday, per Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site. Bates' level of participation in that session should determine whether he'll head into the weekend with an injury designation.