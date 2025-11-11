Bates recorded nine total tackles (six solo), two passes defensed, including an interception, and a forced fumble in Sunday's 31-25 overtime loss to the Colts.

Bates as all over the field in Week 10, finishing second on the team in takedowns behind fellow safety Xavier Watts (11). Bates made his mark in the second quarter, picking off Daniel Jones on a deep ball intended for wide receiver Alec Pierce. The safety also stripped the quarterback in the first quarter, but the Colts were able to jump on the loose ball. Bates is now up to 56 total tackles (26 solo), three passes defensed, including two interceptions, and a forced fumble over nine games this year.