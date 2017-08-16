Play

Pressley signed with the Falcons on Wednesday.

Pressley still remains a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but at least he'll have the opportunity to prove his worth during the preseason. The 25-year-old hails from New Mexico and most recently suited up as a member of Green Bay.

