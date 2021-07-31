site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Falcons' J'Mon Moore: Brought in by Falcons
RotoWire Staff
The Falcons signed Moore on Friday.
Moore will give the team some receiving depth in camp following Jeff Badet's leg injury. The 26-year-old Moore played in 12 games for Green Bay in 2018 but hasn't appeared in an NFL game since then.
