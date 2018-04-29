Falcons' Joe Austin: Inks deal with Falcons
Austin signed with the Falcons on Sunday, Evan Petzold of CMLife reports.
Austin yields great size but will have to quickly adjust to the speed of the professional game should he hope to make the final roster. If Austin does make the cut, the Central Michigan product would likely provide assistance on special teams.
