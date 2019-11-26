Play

Cominsky (ankle) was absent from Monday's practice estimate, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Cominsky missed Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to the injury, and as evidenced by this news, has shaken off the issue. Barring a set back, expect the 2019 fourth-round pick to suit up in Thursday's game against the Saints in his usual depth role across the defensive line.

