Grady Jarrett says he has been "really, really impressed" with Cominsky in training camp, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Jarrett expanded by stating that he has "100-percent confidence" in the second-year man out of Division-II Charleston (WV), and that "it's night and day" regarding the improvements Cominsky has made to his game since wrapping up his first professional season in late December. Cominsky fielded a mere 10 percent of the defensive snaps during 2019, but based on the fact that both his Pro Bowl teammate and his head coach have noticed serious strides in his skill set, it's likely his 2020 workload will be an increase from last year.