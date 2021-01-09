Cominsky, who did not record a tackle during Atlanta's 44-27 Week 17 loss to the Buccaneers, ended the season with 28 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery over 13 games.

Cominsky has inherited a steady rotational role along the defensive line as he enters the third frame of a four-year Falcons contract in 2021. The Charleston (WV) standout saw a huge increase in his usage during 2020, earning the first start of his NFL career while fielding 30.6 defensive snaps per game. As a rookie in 2019, Cominsky logged just 10 defensive snaps per contest while totaling 11 tackles over 10 appearances.