Cominsky suffered an ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The good news for Cominsky is that the Falcons have a bye next week, and coach Dan Quinn said he's "hopeful" the rookie defensive lineman will be able to play in Week 10 at New Orleans. The 23-year-old has six tackles (two solo) while serving in a rotational role through his first eight games.