Cominsky (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game against Seattle, Wendy Adams of the Falcons Radio Network reports.

Cominsky suffered the injury late in the first quarter, and as evidenced by this news, seems to be dealing with a serious-enough injury to force him to miss time. Allen Bailey and Adrian Clayborn will continue to receive the depth snaps at defensive end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories