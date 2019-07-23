Falcons' John Cominsky: Earning recognition in camp

Coach Dan Quinn noted that Cominsky has a chance to contribute to the Falcons defense early in the 2019 season, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports. "Coming in... I didn't know when it would be that he could help us in 2019," Quinn said of the rookie defensive end. "We've got five or six weeks to see if he could be there for the start (of the season) to help. And (seeing) the way he works, you wouldn't put it past him."

Imagine a player facing Glenville State in the final game of his collegiate career, and 10 months later lining up across from the Vikings offensive line in a regular-season NFL game. That is exactly what Cominsky, the first NFL draft choice to come out of Charleston (WV) since 1943, aspires to achieve. With ample size (6-foot-5, 285 pounds) and outstanding but raw athletic ability, Cominsky could easily find himself as a second-team defensive end across from Adrian Clayborn by Week 1.