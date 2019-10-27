Cominsky (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Seattle, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

It's unclear how Cominsky picked up the injury, but he was forced to exit the contest late in the first quarter. As long as he's sidelined, Allen Bailey and Adrian Clayborn are still in line to receive the depth snaps at defensive end.

