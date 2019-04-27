Falcons' John Cominsky: Heading south
The Falcons selected Cominsky in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 135th overall.
A small-school prospect out of Charleston, Cominsky is an extremely interesting prospect with plenty of scheme versatility after playing all across the defensive line in college. Cominsky is 6-foot-5 and 286 pounds, so he's likely suited for a defensive end role in the Falcons' scheme. He can help set the edge and stop the run, but there will be an adjustment period as he gets acclimated to the major leap in competition.
