The Falcons placed Cominsky on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Cominsky was listed as questionable Friday with what was apparently a non-COVID illness, but it appears he may have contracted the virus. The 24-year-old defensive tackle will need to clear the league's COVID-19 protocols before returning to team activities. Chris Slayton and Deadrin Senat are both expected to log increased workloads until Cominsky returns.
