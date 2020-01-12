Falcons' John Cominsky: Makes 10 appearances as rookie
Cominsky accounted for 11 tackles, two pass deflections, two QB hits and half a sack during his rookie campaign out of Charleston (WV).
The 24-year-old Cominsky earned his way onto the 53-man roster by virtue of a promising preseason display, but he ultimately had just five outings during the regular season with greater than seven defensive snaps. He finished tied for sixth on the team with 12 tackles during the exhibition slate, while logging one sack and a fumble recovery during the preseason opener against Denver. During the regular season Cominsky missed six games with an ankle injury, but he returned late in the year and played a season-high 54 percent of the snaps during the finale against Tampa Bay. In 2020 the fourth-round draft choice will enter the second term of his four-year deal, striving to transform from reserve-level contributor to more of an integral piece to Atlanta's defensive structure.
