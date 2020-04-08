Play

Coach Dan Quinn expects Cominsky's defensive role to increase during the upcoming season, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The Falcons were able to secure Dante Fowler to a three-year deal during free agency, but the team is dealing with a flurry of departures elsewhere along the defensive line. Between Vic Beasley, Adrian Clayborn and Jack Crawford -- each who left to join other teams in March -- Atlanta must replace 1,656 defensive snaps. The 24-year-old Cominsky collected 11 tackles, two pass deflections and half a sack across 10 appearances during his rookie year, but he'll likely see an uptick in involvement and subsequently an uptick in production during 2020, so long as Quinn's comments hold true.

More News
Our Latest Stories