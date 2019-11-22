Play

Cominsky (ankle) is questionable to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Cominsky practiced as a limited participant Thursday and Friday to earn the questionable tag. The 24-year-old didn't have an injury designation for last week's game against the Panthers after missing the previous game, but he didn't end up seeing the field.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories