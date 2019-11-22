Falcons' John Cominsky: Questionable for Sunday
Cominsky (ankle) is questionable to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Cominsky practiced as a limited participant Thursday and Friday to earn the questionable tag. The 24-year-old didn't have an injury designation for last week's game against the Panthers after missing the previous game, but he didn't end up seeing the field.
