Cominsky (illness) is listed as questionable with Atlanta entering its Week 6 matchup against the Vikings, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 24-year-old defensive lineman is dealing with a non-COVID-related illness as the 0-5 Falcons lumber into U.S. Bank Stadium to face Minnesota's 15th-ranked scoring offense. So far Cominsky has contributed little in the pass rush department since entering the league in 2019, collecting three QB hits and half a sack over 15 appearances. He does, however, have a tackle for loss in consecutive outings coming into Week 6. Whether Cominsky is afforded an opportunity to extend that streak may come down to a game-time decision.