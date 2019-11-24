Play

Cominsky (ankle) is inactive for the team's Week 12 contest against the Buccaneers.

Cominsky practiced on a limited basis on Thursday and Friday but is set to miss his third consecutive contest. He has played only a depth role along the team's defensive line, so his absence won't have a major impact on Sunday's outcome.

