Cominsky (ankle) does not carry an injury tag for Sunday's tilt against the Panthers, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Cominsky practiced in a limited capacity Friday, and he appears to have fully recovered from the ankle sprain that sidelined him Week 10. Expect the rookie fourth-round pick to play his usual reserve role along Atlanta's defensive line versus the Panthers on Sunday.

