Falcons' John Cominsky: Shines in preseason debut

Cominsky accounted for six total tackles, including one tackle for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery during Thursday's 14-10 loss to Denver.

Cominsky is building momentum this summer, not only making his presence felt in training camp, but also by being arguably the most impactful defensive player in the Hall of Fame Game. Just nine days after Coach Dan Quinn complimented Cominsky's assimilation to the Falcons' defense and admitted that he has potential to contribute immediately, the rookie fourth-rounder led the defense in tackles, and served as a constant disturbance in the Broncos' backfield -- forcing two negative plays for the offense, and also recording one QB hit.