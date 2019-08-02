Falcons' John Cominsky: Shines in preseason debut

Cominsky accounted for six total tackles, including one tackle for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery during Thursday's 14-10 loss to Denver.

Cominsky is building momentum this summer, not only making his presence felt in training camp, but also by being arguably the most impactful defensive player in the Hall of Fame Game. Just nine days after Coach Dan Quinn complimented Cominsky's assimilation to the Falcons' defense and admitted that he has potential to contribute immediately, the rookie fourth-rounder led the defense in tackles, and served as a constant disturbance in the Broncos' backfield -- forcing two negative plays for the offense, and also recording one QB hit.

Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11396737-marquez-valdes-scantling-packers-td-2018-1400.jpg

    What to watch for in preseason

    With the preseason getting underway, Ben Gretch names 11 camp battles to watch.

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 3.0

    How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 3.0

    What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...