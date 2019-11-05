Cominsky (ankle) was unable to go for Monday's practice, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The rookie defensive end suffered a sprained ankle during Atlanta's Week 8 loss to Seattle, and his status for Sunday's matchup against New Orleans' 15th-ranked scoring offense remains undetermined. Cominsky is yet to earn his first career regular-season start and has only played on more than 15 defensive snaps once, but he remains an interesting developmental backup after amassing 12 tackles and a sack during the preseason.