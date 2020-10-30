Cominsky (illness) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Cominsky has been cleared again after spending two weeks on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Falcons already played their Week 8 game Thursday, but Cominsky should be able to practice next week and rejoin his teammates on the field in Week 9 against Denver.
