Falcons' John Cominsky: Trending in the right direction
Cominsky (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
The rookie fourth-round pick out of Charleston could not go Wednesday, so the fact that he was able to get in some reps Thursday indicates that he's trending towards retaking the field in the near future. Cominsky has been forced to sit out back-to-back games for the Falcons after dressing for every contest between Weeks 1 and 8. If Cominsky proves healthy enough to play Sunday, he will be facing a Buccaneers offense that so far this season has surrendered the fourth-most sacks per game (3.6), while also leading the NFL with 25 giveaways.
