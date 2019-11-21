Falcons' John Cominsky: Unable to practice Wednesday
Cominsky (ankle) did not participate during Wednesday's practice session, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie defensive end has been forced to miss Atlanta's past two games against the Saints and Panthers, and early indications are not promising for his Week 12 status. Cominsky carries a questionable designation and still has an opportunity to get on the practice field Thursday or Friday, but he will have to show he can shed blocks and run on his injured ankle before the coaching staff puts him in the lineup for a matchup against the Buccaneers' sixth-ranked scoring offense. He was clear of an injury designation heading into last Sunday's game against the Panthers, but very likely showed warning signs that he was not totally healthy during warmups, as he did not field a single special teams or defensive snap during the contest.
