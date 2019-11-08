Play

Cominsky (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Cominsky suffered an ankle sprain in Week 8 and needs additional time to recover coming out of the bye week. The 23-year-old has played double-digit defensive snaps only three times this season, so Atlanta's defense is unlikely to be significantly impacted by his absence.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories