Falcons' John Cominsky: Won't play Sunday
Cominsky (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game at New Orleans, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
Cominsky suffered an ankle sprain in Week 8 and needs additional time to recover coming out of the bye week. The 23-year-old has played double-digit defensive snaps only three times this season, so Atlanta's defense is unlikely to be significantly impacted by his absence.
