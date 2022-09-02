The Falcons placed FitzPatrick (undisclosed) on injured reserve Thursday, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.
FitzPatrick was limited during minicamp due to an undisclosed issue but was healthy during training camp, though he didn't appear in the preseason finale after suiting up for each of the Falcons' first two exhibition games. The extent of his current issue remains unclear, but the rookie sixth-round pick will be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season after landing on IR.