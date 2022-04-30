The Falcons selected FitzPatrick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 213th overall.

FitzPatrick (6-foot-7, 262 pounds) played 38 games (13 starts) for Georgia over three seasons but managed to record just 17 receptions for 200 yards and a touchdown. He's an interesting pick for Atlanta, especially if his blocking skills translate to the NFL level. The Falcons aren't very deep at wide receiver, so FitzPatrick may be called upon to handle the inline blocking while fellow tight end Kyle Pitts lines up outside more frequently.