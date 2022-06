FitzPatrick was limited during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp due to an undisclosed injury, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

FitzPatrick was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but his pro career is off to a rocky start. The 6-foot-7 tight end caught 17 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown during his final collegiate season at Georgia.