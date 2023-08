The Falcons have opted to carry four tight ends on their 53-man roster including FitzPatrick, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports

FitzPatrick missed his entire rookie campaign in 2022 due to reoccurring foot issues. He ultimately overcame two surgeries and returned in time for OTAs in June. The big-bodied tight end does not project a ton of fantasy value, as he is primarily seen as a blocking option for Atlanta's run-heavy offense.