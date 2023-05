FitzPatrick (undisclosed) was spotted participating in team drills Wednesday, May 24, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

After missing the entire 2022 NFL season with an undisclosed injury, the big-bodied tight end is back on the field with no restrictions. FitzPatrick was a 2022 sixth-round pick by Atlanta and is expected to compete with Feleipe Franks and Parker Hesse for a depth role on the 53-man roster.