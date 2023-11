FitzPatrick (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Saints, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

FitzPatrick will be sidelined for Week 12 after appearing in each of the last three games the Falcons have played. The second-year pro has really only contributed on special teams this season, seeing just seven snaps on offense without a target. His next opportunity to take the field will be Week 13 against the Jets.