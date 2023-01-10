Raine signed a reserve/future contract with the Falcons on Monday.
Raine initially joined Atlanta in May of 2021 as an undrafted free out of Northwestern, and he was extended a similar future/reserve contract at the end of the 2021 campaign. The 24-year-old spent much of the 2022 season unsigned after being waived from IR with an undisclosed injury in September. Raine then finished the season with the Falcons after he was signed to the practice squad Nov. 21. He'll now look to make his NFL debut in 2023.